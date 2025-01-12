Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Gandhi Crafts Market has become a major attraction at the Maha Kumbh 2025, with artisans from across the country exhibiting their diverse handmade products.

The exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, features 150 stalls showcasing an extensive range of handicraft items, including garments, wooden utensils, and exquisite embroidery. These beautifully crafted products are also available for purchase, offering visitors a glimpse into India's rich artistic traditions.

At 'Shilp Sangam,' a vibrant array of multicoloured stalls is drawing visitors with a diverse range of crafts. These include the intricate embroidery of Srinagar, jewellery from Vardhwan, Sheetal patti from Siliguri, the applique craft of Ahmedabad, pottery and play from Saharanpur, hand embroidery from Udaipur, clothes from Deoghar, the Zari Zardari of Bareilly, and wooden cutlery from the Handicraft Service Center in Tirupati.

In addition to the handicrafts, stalls from leading training institutes such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Indian Carpet Technology Institute have also been set up, showcasing various student-designed products and innovations.

To further enhance the cultural experience, a stage has been set up for live cultural performances as part of the Shilp Sangam. This grand exhibition began on January 10, attracting both local and international visitors.

Assistant Director of Handicrafts, Tanya Banerjee, highlighted that artisans from all states have come together to present their unique crafts in the National Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, making it a central hub for cultural appreciation and supporting local artisans during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

