India News | Shimla Remembers Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on Death Anniversary, Mayor Surendra Chauhan Pays Tribute

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Shimla paid tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary on Sunday, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surendra Chauhan, attended the program organized to mark the death anniversary of 'Sher-e-Punjab' Lala Lajpat Rai and paid floral tributes at Rai's memorial located at Scandal Point.

Agency News ANI| Nov 17, 2024 11:32 PM IST
India News | Shimla Remembers Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on Death Anniversary, Mayor Surendra Chauhan Pays Tribute
Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surendra Chauhan pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Shimla paid tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary on Sunday, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surendra Chauhan, attended the program organized to mark the death anniversary of 'Sher-e-Punjab' Lala Lajpat Rai and paid floral tributes at Rai's memorial located at Scandal Point.

Speaking on the occasion, Chauhan underscored freedom fighters' struggle and emphasised on remembering their sacrifices.

"The tale of the courage of the great freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai will always remain memorable for the people of the country. Lala Lajpat Rai sacrificed his life enduring brutal lathi charges by the British."

"Lala Lajpat Rai is also known as 'Sher-e-Punjab'. He was one of the great sons of the nation, thanks to whom we breathe freely in independent India today. Therefore, we must remember such great heroes of the country," he added further.

During the program, artists from the Department of Information and Public Relations presented patriotic songs and hymns.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Uma Kaushal, councilors, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Bhardwaj, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Dr. Bhuvan Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Gopal Chand Sharma, and several other dignitaries were also present.

Lala Lajpat Rai was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress and the country's freedom movement. November 17 marks the death anniversary of Lajpat Rai, who was a famed author, freedom fighter and lawyer. (ANI)

