New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday condoled the demise of Zakir Hussain and said that he had succeeded in creating a special place in the hearts of the people.

Addressing the media, Raut said "Zakir Hussain succeeded in creating a special place in the hearts of people all over the world. His demise is a very sad news for the country. I pay my tribute to him."

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences over Hussain's death.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajnath Singh in his post paid tribute to Hussain, stating that he had left an indelible mark on the world of classical music.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Zakir Hussain who made playing the tabla his way of life, gave Indian music a reputation all over the world with the swara and dhamaka of his art," the post read.

Further in his post, the Defence Minister described Hussian's demise as an irreparable loss for the world of art and music.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief," the post further read.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73.The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim.

His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain inherited his talent and passion for tabla from his father, the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha. (ANI)

