Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday facilitated women under 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' in Guwahati and approved 3,88,000 houses in Assam under PM Awas Yojana.

"Today we felicitated those women whose income has reached Rs 10 lakh annually. Assam government has resolved to create more 'Lakhpati Didis'," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan also approved 3,88,000 houses under PM Awas Yojana and said that more houses will be approved by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"Similarly, PM has resolved to provide house to everyone. Today I approved 3,88,000 homes for the people of Assam. I have given the approval letter to CM. Now, over 3,88,000 houses are still to be built and will be approved before the beginning of next fiscal year. No one will deprived of 'pakka' house," Chouhan said.

He also informed that the government will conduct new survey and provide the facility of 'Self-Survey' to make sure nobody is left behind. The self-survey can be conducted through the eligible members by providing Aadhar number.

"We have also decided to conduct a new survey. We have also given the facility to do a self-survey. Self-survey means survey through your mobile phone because many times people's name get left in survey. Self-survey can be conducted through Aadhar number." Chouhan said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan attended the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the North Eastern Hill Region at Umiam in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

While addressing the event he said that the Modi government's special focus is on the North East and it has made adequate provisions for research in fruits, vegetables, and crops, for fair prices to farmers, for increasing production and reducing costs.

"The Government of India has a special focus on the North East. Here, adequate provisions have been made in the past and will be made in the future too for research in fruits, vegetables, and crops, for fair prices to farmers, for increasing production and reducing costs. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister here," Union Minister Chouhan said. (ANI)

