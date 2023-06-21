Gangtok, Jun 21 (PTI) Nine ITBP personnel were among 13 people who suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Theng in North Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were going on leave when the incident took place, they said.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Participates in Yoga Celebrations on Board INS Vikrant in Kochi (Watch Video).

The vehicle was headed for Chungthang and then to Siliguri, the officials said.

Eight people were critically injured in the accident and they have been referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

Also Read | Tesla Coming to India 'As Soon as It Is Humanly Possible', Says Elon Musk After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in US (Watch Video).

The remaining five were admitted to an Army hospital, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)