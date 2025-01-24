New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday unanimously rejected the National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM), calling it a reincarnation of the three farm laws, and said they will start "pakka morchas" in all states capitals to oppose it.

The statement issued here after a meeting of the general body meeting of SKM at the HKS Surjeet Bhawan, attended by 165 delegates from 73 farmer organisations from 12 states, said all leaders called the new policy a "crude attack" on government mandis to help MNCs and corporate.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tableaux Artists and Tribal Guests of R-Day Parade (See Pics).

"SKM GB unanimously and firmly rejected Central Govt's National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing as a reincarnation of the three black farm laws being forced through the back door via State Governments. The policy is anti-farmer and anti-State Governments," the SKM said.

SKM also announced that it will build "pakka morchas" (sit-in protest) from March 5 onwards in all states as the next phase of this movement.

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

"SKM leaders will meet respective Chief Ministers to demand to adopt resolutions by convening State Assembly to reject NPFAM and demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw it. If any State Govt. not willing to abide by the request, then in all such State's capitals farmers will start Pakka Morcha, and also at District and Sub Division level," they said.

SKM will also hold Mahapanchayats and conventions as part of the build-up. The respective State Coordination Committees will work out the details, they said.

The umbrella body of farmers' organisations will gather in front of MPs offices/residences on February 8 and 9 to request them to stand with farmers and explain the need for rejecting NPFAM.

The general body also condemned the recent effort of the NDA government to implement the four labour codes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)