Mangaldai (Assam), Jan 22 (PTI) A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly died by suicide in Darrang district of Assam, an official said on Wednesday.

The SSB personnel from Bejpara Shyamabari camp was found hanging in a room of the nearby water supply scheme by the local people on Wednesday morning.

"They immediately informed the police. The deceased was identified as Santosh Sarma of Bihar and he was a part of SSB's GD 37 battalion," he added.

The constable's body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, while the exact reason for his alleged suicide is not known, police said.

"He returned from home and had joined duty on Monday after availing leaves. Further investigations are on," the official said.

