New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly stealing motorcycles for "joy rides", officials said on Monday.

Shiva, a resident of Ekta Vihar, was held during a patrol on November 29 while riding a stolen motorcycle, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: No Relaxation on GRAP-IV Till Thursday, Supreme Court Calls Chief Secretaries Over Failure to Compensate Construction Workers.

"Acting on a tip-off about Shiva's movement, police set up a check-post on Sangam Marg. Shiva, who attempted to flee on being asked to stop, was captured following a brief chase. A stolen motorcycle and a master key used for vehicle lifting were recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

Shiva, a Class-8 dropout, has a history of stealing motorcycles for joy rides, the officer added.

Also Read | Rangareddy Road Accident: 3 Killed As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors in Telangana.

According to police, he would ride the stolen bikes until they ran out of fuel and then abandon them to avoid detection.

He was previously involved in two cases of vehicle theft, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)