New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The BJP-led governments in the country have "unleashed a campaign of complete militarisation" in resource-rich tribal areas like Chhattisgarh's Bastar and launched a "war" on Adivasis, the CPI(ML) Liberation alleged on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the Left party said the escalated war on Maoists has seen security forces kill at least 47 ultras in Chhattisgarh in the first three weeks of January, while it is reported that 250 Maoists were killed in the state in 2024.

"(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has set March 2026 as the deadline to make India Maoists-free. This means large-scale proliferation of security camps in Bastar, use of advanced warfare equipment, including Israeli drones, and unmitigated extra-judicial violence by the State," the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation said.

"In the name of 'Naxal-mukt Bharat', the BJP-led governments have thus unleashed a campaign of complete militarisation of resource-rich Adivasi areas like Bastar and launched an unbridled war on the Adivasi people and all kinds of protests and people's rights campaigns," it added.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation condemns this policy of militarisation and war, and calls upon all justice-loving forces to insist on an immediate halt to this war of extermination and a guarantee of a democratic space and environment for the deprived and oppressed Adivasis in Bastar and other areas of Adivasi unrest," the statement said.

The "policy of extra-judicial violence" against Adivasi protests is totally antithetical to the constitutional rule of law and the government cannot be allowed to get away with such a policy in the name of eliminating Maoists, it added.

The Left party also demanded the release of all human-rights activists, leaders of people's movements and innocent Adivasis who have been unjustly incriminated and jailed in false cases.

Quoting reports, the statement said since 2019, a total of 290 security camps have been set up in the Left Wing Extremism-affected states, mostly in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, including 48 camps established last year, while central security forces and police aim to set up 88 additional security camps in these states this year.

"This alarming militarisation of Bastar has been met with peaceful and sustained protests by Adivasis against the establishment of security camps in Fifth-Schedule areas, without any consultation and consent of the concerned gram sabhas, and illegal appropriation of their forests, land and other resources, while also demanding proper schools, health facilities and other basic amenities," the party said.

It added that the Chhattisgarh government has responded by banning a people's rights organisation like the Moolvasi Bachao Manch in October 2024 under the provisions of the draconian Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act.

