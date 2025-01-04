Virudhunagar, January 4: Three people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the officials, the fire and rescue department has reached the spot. Tamil Nadu Blast: 3 Vehicles Gutted in Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Virudhunagar (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar

According to the Fire and Rescue Department Officials, three bodies have been recovered so far from the firecracker factory. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)