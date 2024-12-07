Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): An Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district to access the damages caused by floods triggered by Cyclone Fengal.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the release of 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the People affected by the cyclone.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30, striking the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. It remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

The MHA said that the additional financial assistance from NDRF (National Disaster Relief Funds) will be approved after the assessment reports of IMCTs.

"After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF (National Disaster Relief Funds), will be approved to the disaster-affected states, as per the established procedure," the MHA said.

More than Rs 21,718.716 crore has already been released to 28 states during this year. This includes Rs 14878.40 crore from State Disaster Relief Funds to 26 states, Rs 4808.32 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states and Rs 646.546 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to seven states.

In addition to financial assistance, the Central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood and cyclone-affected states, it added.

Earlier on December 7, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2000 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) immediately for restoration and rehabilitation work. (ANI)

