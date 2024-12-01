Mulugu (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): At least seven maoists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana's Mulugu district, police said on Sunday.

Mulugu SP Shabarish said that the encounter took place in the Eturnagaram forest area.

"Seven Maoists died in a police encounter at Eturnagaram forest area," SP Shabarish said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officials added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

