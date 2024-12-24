Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana staged a protest march here on Tuesday against Amit Shah's recent comments in the Rajya Sabha about B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other party leaders paid tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at Hussain Sagar Lake, before commencing the protest.

Raising slogans against the BJP and Amit Shah, Congress workers marched to the Hyderabad District Collector's office at Lakdikapul.

The TPCC president alleged that Shah's remarks "have deeply hurt those who uphold the values of the Constitution".

He demanded Shah's removal from the Union Cabinet, claiming that his comments reflected the "BJP's hidden agenda to change the Constitution".

