Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a scrap godown in Rangareddy district of Telangana has been doused, said a fire official on Monday.

The fire broke out in the godown located in the Sriram Colony within the limits of Pahadishareef police station in the Rangareddy district.

As per the official, the fire broke out at midnight today, around 1 am. After receiving the information, the fire department officials along with four fire tenders immediately reached the spot.

The fire has been extinguished and no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. As per the official, the fire was successfully controlled by 6 am today.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a fire broke out on the third floor of Golden Fortune Green Homes residential apartment in the Rangareddy district.

Shortly after the information was received, fire services responded swiftly and conducted the dousing operation, bringing the blaze under control.]

According to Kareem, District Fire Officer, Rangareddy district, "The fire broke out on the third floor of Golden Fortune Green Homes residential apartment early this morning at 6 AM. Three fire tenders rushed to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control."

The official said that the fire was caused due to a fridge explosion.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and the four residents of the apartment had escaped immediately. The property was damaged in the flames," said the DFO. (ANI)

