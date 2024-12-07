Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on behalf of the state government, on Saturday invited Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for the inauguration of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother) statue at the Secretariat complex on December 9.

Prabhakar, in charge of Hyderabad, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and extended the invitation.

Prabhakar also met Kishan Reddy at the Dilkusha government guesthouse and invited him for the statue inauguration.

The minister later called on Rao, also known as KCR, at the latter's farmhouse at Erravelli near here and handed over the invitation.

KCR hosted Prabhakar and his team, including government adviser on protocol issues Harkara Venugopal, for lunch, BRS sources said.

The new Telangana Secretariat was constructed during the previous BRS regime after demolishing the old buildings, which had been built during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era.

The Congress government, after assuming office a year ago, decided to install the statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in the Secretariat.

The statue will be unveiled at a grand event on December 9, which also marks the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, as part of the Congress government's ongoing first anniversary celebrations.

The event is expected to be attended by thousands of members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

