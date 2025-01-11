Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire gutted temporary godowns containing scrap and paper rolls in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, and firefighting operations have continued overnight, an official said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on Friday in tin sheds where scrap was stored at Walpada in Bhiwandi, the fire department official said.

He said the blaze broke out around 4 pm, and three fire engines of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation were pressed into service.

The official said the firefighting operations continued overnight as the blaze spread to a large quantity of scrap stored in these temporary tin sheds.

He said the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

