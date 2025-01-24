Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has lauded Uttar Pradesh's remarkable transformation over the past eight years, highlighting its rapid progress toward becoming an "Udyam Pradesh."

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day event held at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow, Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his unwavering dedication to the state's development, said an official press release from the CMO.

The release mentions that Dhankhar highlighted the significant crime reduction, which has greatly enhanced the ease of doing business and contributed to its impressive economic growth. which has greatly improved the ease of doing business and contributed to the state's impressive economic growth.

According to the release, In his address, Dhankhar referred to Uttar Pradesh's advancement as a "historic" achievement and emphasised that the state is now at the forefront of building world-class institutional structures. He credited CM Yogi for this remarkable transformation, which has garnered recognition both within the country and abroad.

The Vice President also expressed his excitement about visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family on February 1, stating it would be an honour. He also highlighted the significant role of Uttar Pradesh's youth in driving future development, commending the CM's initiative, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, aimed at creating 10 lakh entrepreneurs to foster employment generation.

Dhankhar commended the state for its relentless efforts to enhance infrastructure, improve governance, and promote entrepreneurship. He noted that the state's rise in the ease of doing business rankings--from 19th to second place--along with a doubling of exports and an increase in the number of airports and metro stations, underscores its growing role in India's economic expansion.

Appreciating the people-centric policies of governance, the Vice President said, "This region has become a laboratory for the fundamental and people-centric principles of Raj Dharma." He also praised Yogi Adityanath for his strong leadership, noting that his tenure has been longer than any previous Chief Minister of the state.

The Vice President lauded Adityanath for his decisive actions, particularly in combating crime, which he said has sent a clear message of law and order throughout the country.

"The state deserves mention because it is blessed by Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, protected by Lord Vishwanath in Kashi, graced by Lord Krishna's blessing in Mathura, loved by Lord Banke Bihari in Vrindavan, empowered by Lord Hanuman, and all this is being orchestrated by the Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath. When the charioteer is strong, the development becomes qualitative," he emphasized.

Uttar Pradesh's economic growth has been impressive, with the state rising from 19th to second place in the ease of doing business rankings. Dhankhar noted that the state's exports have doubled in recent years, and the number of airports and metro stations has increased. He also pointed out the global attention the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has received, with institutions worldwide studying how such a large event is being organized so efficiently.

The Vice President mentioned that Uttar Pradesh's goal of achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy is now within reach, highlighting the state's growing role in India's technological and business expansion. He described Uttar Pradesh's transformation from 'Uttar to Uttam' as a remarkable journey of progress.

He mentioned that in the last 10 years, the people of UP have developed a strong focus on development, contributing to India's rise as the most aspirational country in the world. He emphasized that a developed India is not just a dream but a clear goal, with UP playing a significant role in this transformation. He stated that the state will make the biggest sacrifice in the 'Maha Yagya' being undertaken for this purpose.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of prioritizing national interest above all else, particularly in the context of economic growth. He urged for greater adoption of "Swadeshi" and the promotion of locally manufactured goods. He also expressed concern about the issue of illegal refugees in the country, urging that strict steps be taken to safeguard the nation's identity and stability.

On this occasion, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ministers Rakesh Sachan, and Jaiveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Seth, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

