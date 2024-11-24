Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP leader and Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan expressed disappointment over the debacle in the Jharkhand Assembly polls and said that there might be some flaws and the party would analyse it.

Prithviraj Harichandan said, "We accept the people's mandate. I believe there will be some flaws. The party will analyse it. The party will see what is the defect and why we lost in Jharkhand despite misrule in the state. And accordingly, we'll try to rectify our path. In Maharashtra, the performance was good and the people have lost their faith in the Congress party and its allies. The result was very good only because of the reason of good governance."

Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats.

However, the BJP-led NDA won just 24 seats out of the 81 assembly constituencies. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

Notably, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a party fighting state assembly elections also won a seat. Party chief Jairam Kumar Mahato won the Dumri seat.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance is set to retain power in the State where assembly polls were conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.

In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats. (ANI)

