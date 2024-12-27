New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday expressed his grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing his death as a big 'setback' for the nation.

Speaking to ANI, he stated that Dr Singh was a great economist and an honest prime minister.

"This nation will remember Manmohan Singh ji as a great economist and honest Prime Minister. This is a big setback for the nation. He played a very important role in taking forward the economy of the country...I pay tribute to him on behalf of my party and Arvind Kejriwal." the AAP MP said.

On the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Raj Babbar said, "The nation and the world lost a great economist. He dedicated his life to the common people. He tried to make such an economic policy that would empower the poor of the nation. He saved India from an economic crisis..."

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier in the day, members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"...We paid tribute to him, and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill observed mourning... After that we adjourned the meeting in his honour," JPC on the Waqf Bill chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said.

Former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to Dr. Singh.

"The demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the country. It is impossible to put his qualities of wisdom and simplicity into words. May God grant the noble soul a place in his lotus feet. My condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," Kejriwal wrote in his post on X.

The national flag was draped over the bier carrying the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. According to sources, the last rites of the former PM will be carried out with full state honours.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that he condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders. Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the finance minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of prime ministers are performed. (ANI)

