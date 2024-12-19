New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticised BJP over the scuffle that broke out at the parliament on Thursday and said that the resistance from the ruling alliance towards the opposition was part of a 'thought-out conspiracy.'

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of conspiring to block opposition MPs from entering Parliament, calling the events a deliberate attempt to prevent their peaceful protest.

Speaking to the media at Parliament Street, Tiwari raised several concerns, including the BJP's obstruction at the Makar Dwar entrance, the use of sticks by BJP MPs, and the questioning of the ruling party's authority to stop the opposition's protest.

Tiwari outlined what he called the "three key points" of the BJP's conspiracy and explained that the opposition had planned to peacefully march towards the Ambedkar statue, then proceed to Makar Dwar, and ultimately enter Parliament.

Tiwari said that the BJP MPs blocked the Makar Dwar entrance, stopping the opposition from entering.

He raised concerns about the lack of permission for the ruling party's actions, asking, "Who authorized BJP MPs to block our entry?"

He accused the BJP of disrespecting the legacy of BR Ambedkar and criticized the government for undermining the role of the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, and for insulting them. Tiwari said, "There is a conspiracy in this. I will tell you three-pointers of this conspiracy. First, we announced that we will go near Ambedkar ji's statue and then proceed to the Makar Dwar--entering the parliament. After that BJP MPs blocked the Makar Dwar---from where one enters the parliament, and stopped us from entering inside."

"Who allowed BJP MPs to come with sticks, we were showing banners, we did not have sticks. The opposition has the right to protest, who permitted the ruling party to stop us. We were in a line--led by Priyanka Gandhi and accompanied by Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Ambedkar ji was insulted. Our senior leaders Digvijay and Mukul Vasnik have said everything in connection to this. A copy of this will be provided to you," he stated.

Congress MP Mukul Wasnik also spoke to the media and said, "Forget about the BJP, we are here at the Parliament Street Police Station. Today, the kind of behaviour the BJP MPs displayed in front of Makar Dwar, the way they blocked Kharge ji's way, the way he suffered physical pain, the way Kharge ji fell and got injured due to the BJP MPs' stopping him, we have come here to lodge a complaint on that."

"The way the country's Home Minister made his speech in the Rajya Sabha, the way Baba Saheb Ambedkar was deeply insulted, in protest against all this, not only Congress but all the MPs of India block gathered in front of Ambedkar ji's statue today and from there peacefully walked towards Makar Dwar to enter the parliament. BJP MPs were there to block our way there. We expected PM Modi to take action against Amit Shah for his remarks on BR Ambedkar," said Wasnik.

Earlier in the day, Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of "murdering democracy" and likened their actions to a terrorist attack on Parliament, after a scuffle broke out between MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance to the Parliament building.

Tiwari claimed that BJP MPs, carrying placards, blocked the entrance and prevented opposition MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, from entering the House, resulting in Kharge injuring his knee.

Tiwari targeted the BJP for their actions, claiming that it was the first time in history that the ruling party had blocked the entrance to the House.

According to Tiwari, during the ensuing commotion, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed and fell, sustaining an injury to his knee.

He further stated that this act of protest by the BJP was akin to a "terrorist attack" on Parliament, accusing them of intentionally preventing opposition MPs from fulfilling their parliamentary duties.

"Today, BJP has murdered democracy. As per a thought-out conspiracy, the MPs of the ruling party carrying placards came to protest and they blocked the gate (entrance to Parliament). During pushing and shoving, our MP Mallikarjun Kharge fell and he received an injury in his knee. It was similar to the terrorist attack on Parliament. Today, the BJP was present here in the form of terrorists. They stopped us from going to Parliament. When one of the BJP MPs fell, Rahul ji went to inquire about his well-being. The way they blocked the entrance (of Parliament). It is the first time that the ruling side protested at Makar Dwar and prevented us from entering the House," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.

The altercation between the ruling alliance and opposition has sparked outrage.

The opposition has been condemning the BJP's actions and accusing them of undermining democratic principles.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises, when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

Earlier, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head."Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me." Singh told reporters.

The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance. Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (ANI)

