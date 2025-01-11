Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Halka area under the jurisdiction of Gudamalani Police Station. The victim, identified as Shravan Kumar, was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour, Isharam.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on January 11, prompting police to take action.

According to officials, Shravan Kumar has a history of criminal cases, including two for vehicle theft and one for alleged sexual assault.

"Upon investigation, it was found that Shravan Kumar already had two cases of vehicle theft and one case of rape registered against him. However, it is illegal to assault anyone, regardless of their background," police said.

Following the incident, Shravan Kumar was brought to the police station, and a case was registered based on his complaint.

"In view of the seriousness of the incident, the complainant was brought to the police station, and a report was obtained. A case was registered as per the rules," officials added.

Police formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and arrested two of the accused involved in the assault.

"On receiving information, the police promptly formed teams and made efforts to apprehend the accused. As a result, two persons involved in the incident have been arrested," they said.

Another accused, identified as Vela Ram, son of Udaram and a resident of Kharwa, was also arrested later, Barmer police confirmed.

"Three people have been arrested, and further investigation into the case is ongoing," they added. (ANI)

