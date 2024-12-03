Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) Three women caretakers of the Kerala state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly "physically abusing private parts" of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl for wetting the bed at night, police said.

A senior officer of Museum police station, where a case was registered against the three women, said they have been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The officer said that all three women were contractual employees of the CWC.

The women allegedly inflicted injuries on the child's private areas as the girl used to wet the bed at night, which affected their sleep, he said.

Action was taken against the women following a complaint by the CWC, the officer said.

As news of the incident spread, Youth Congress activists protested outside the CWC office here.

