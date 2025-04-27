Khargone (MP), Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons, among them a seven-year-old girl, were killed, and two others sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred between Maharel and Momadia villages under the Bistan police station area on Saturday night, an official said.

Two motorcycles collided with each other, killing two men and a girl on the spot, sub-inspector S K Kaithwas said.

Two injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

