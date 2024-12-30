Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday highlighted the progress Tripura is making in health services. The Chief Minister attended a program organised at booth no 5 of Mandwi Mandal at Mailuma School ground.

During the program, Saha stated that the state is successfully conducting kidney transplants free of cost. Plans are underway to introduce bone marrow and liver transplants.

To boost medical education, the state has increased seats in medical colleges, with approximately 400 doctors graduating annually.

"Now, kidney transplants are being successfully performed in the state free of cost. Plans are underway to introduce bone marrow and liver transplants in the future. The number of seats in medical colleges has also increased. Every year, about 400 doctors are graduating from the state's medical colleges. Tripura Medical College currently has 100 seats, and they have applied for an additional 50 seats," he said.

He added that a super speciality department has been set up at a cost of approximately Rs 250 crore to enhance health services.

"In the coming days, super speciality hospitals will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. The necessary land for these projects has been identified. Once these services are established, people will no longer need to travel outside the state for treatment. Renowned companies from outside the state have participated in the pre-auction process to ensure high-quality health services in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extending support in multiple ways through the Act East Policy," he said.

Tripura CM also stated that the present state government is continuously working for the overall welfare of the people, taking their needs into account.

He further mentioned that the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a popular initiative to highlight various positive developments in the country and abroad, was aired today. In this episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several topics, including the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Mahakumbh, the Digital Media Conclave, and the Bastar Olympics.

Saha mentioned that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the state yesterday and participated in a review meeting.

"We apprised him of various issues. Recently, the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council was successfully held in Tripura. No one had imagined such a significant event could take place in the state. This vital meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government is committed to working for the people's welfare.

"Efforts are being made based on the needs of the people. Initiatives to make citizens self-reliant are underway. Previously, the number of self-help groups in the state was around 4,000 to 5,000. Now, this has risen to approximately 56,000. Since this government came to power, more than 13,000 government jobs have been provided transparently," said Dr Saha.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with the local Janajati Samajpatis, listening to their opinions and concerns. (ANI)

