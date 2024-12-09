Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended the 'Janajati Ekta Sammelan' in Khumulwng, Tripura and emphasised the importance of unity among all communities and tribes in the state.

In his address during the event, organised jointly by Takarjala and Mandwi Mandal, Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the need for unity among all communities and tribes in Tripura.

He also called for collective efforts to strengthen the state and ensure the welfare of every community. Highlighting the initiatives taken by the current BJP government, Saha acknowledged the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in securing the rights and progress of the tribal people in Tripura.

In line with PM Modi's call to stay united, CM Saha during the event raised the slogan "Ek Rehenge, To Safe Rehenge" (If we stay united, we will stay safe), stressing the importance of solidarity and mutual respect for the peace and prosperity of the state.

CM Saha affirmed the government's commitment to the development of tribal communities, including projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, ensuring their inclusion in the state's overall growth.

The event was also attended by the Minister for ST Welfare, Bikash Debbarma, along with other state ministers and prominent tribal leaders.

Minister Bikash Debbarma, in his speech, reiterated the government's ongoing efforts to uplift the tribal population and improve their living standards.

He also called for continued collaboration between the government and tribal leaders to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for one and all.

The conference concluded with a renewed call for unity and collective action to address challenges and promote peace and development across the state of Tripura. (ANI)

