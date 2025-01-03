Sipahijala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Tripura government is actively implementing various measures to preserve folk culture and ensure the comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste communities, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.

CM Saha highlighted these initiatives during the inauguration of a three-day festival commemorating the 111th birth anniversary of literary icon Advaita Mallabarman.

Also Read | 'Love Jihad': Supreme Court Declines To Entertain PIL To Expunge Trial Court's Remarks, Saying 'Illegal Conversion Threat to Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty of Country'.

In his speech, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Advaita Mallabarman, who passed away at the young age of 37 but left an indelible mark on Indian literature. Referring to Mallabarman's timeless novel Titas Ekti Nadir Naam, Saha praised the author for his profound contributions to Bengali literature, despite his short life.

He noted that Mallabarman's literary works, which include novels, essays, and translations, were rooted in his personal experiences and continue to inspire generations.

Also Read | Tigress Zeenat, That Terrorsied Villagers in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Brought Back to Odisha After Three Weeks; Official Says 'Big Cat in Good Health' (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also emphasized the government's commitment to preserving folk culture and supporting underprivileged communities. He shared anecdotes about Mallabarman's struggles with poverty and his dedication to literature, describing him as an exemplary figure whose life inspires resilience and creativity.

Saha further elaborated on various welfare programs initiated by the Tripura government and the Department of Scheduled Caste Welfare since 2018-19.

Programs such as the Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Scheme, and various self-reliance schemes have collectively benefited thousands of SC families, with significant financial allocations.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Sudhanshu Das, Minister of Scheduled Caste Welfare; MLAs Kishore Barman and Pinaki Das Chowdhury; Supriya Das Dutta, Chairperson of Sepahijala Zilla Parishad; and senior officials from the SC Welfare Department and local administration.

The festival celebrated the life and legacy of Advaita Mallabarman, while also underscoring the government's commitment to cultural preservation and social welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)