Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): Tipra Motha Party on Thursday wrote a letter to the State Election Commissioner of Tripura expressing concern over the delay in conducting village committee election under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

"Today, a delegation of the senior leaders of the TIPRA Motha Party submitted a letter to the State Election Commissioner of Tripura. We are deeply concerned about the delay in VC Elections and the illegal encroachment in various parts of the state," Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said in a post on his Facebook account.

The Tripura State Election Commission has released the final voter list for the three-tier Panchayat Elections. The elections for Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and Zilla Parishads, are expected to take place on or before the first week of August.

"We strongly demand to conduct the Village Committees Elections and three-tier Panchayat Elections-2024 simultaneously, for the best interest of the peoples of TTAADC areas including 2(Two) Seats/Constituencies of TTAADC which are lying vacant over the one and half years; namely: (1) 16-(ST) Mandwi-Pulinpur Constituency and (2)10-(ST) Kulai-Champahour Constituency, as it is mandatory to conduct of local body elections in every five years alike the other elections i.e. Lok Sabha/State Legislative, Etc," TIPRA Motha Party said in a letter.

"The Counting of votes for General Elections/Bye-Elections to TTAADC including ADC-Village Committees Elections should be counted within the Scheduled Areas (TTAADC) with free and fair elections to uphold democratic values in the State," they added in the letter.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma also informed that Tipra Motha Party will be forming a minority cell.

"Tipra motha party will be forming a minority cell shortly ! We believe that all communities as per the constitution need to be heard and addressed . Rights and historical facts of tripura suggest that there were no riots under the rule of maharaja in the name of religion," Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said in a post on X. (ANI)

