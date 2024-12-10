Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Promo Fest 2024, a vibrant program was held on Tuesday in the historical Nirmahal area of Agartala city, marking another milestone in promoting the cultural and tourism potential of the state, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tourism Minister said.

A significant highlight was the restoration and successful operation of the light and sound system, made possible through the efforts of the technical staff of the Tourism Department. Acknowledging their contribution, officials extended their gratitude to the District Magistrate, the Sabhadhipati of the district, and the Secretary and Director of Tourism for their initiative in reviving this essential component.

The festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 3 at Dumboor's Narkel Kunj, has already made a profound impact, particularly in showcasing tribal culture and heritage. Today's event is part of a series of programs, with the next scheduled on December 11 at Jampui.

The grand finale will take place on December 14 in Agartala, featuring a cultural night headlined by renowned Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal. The event, to be held at Astabal Ground, is expected to draw over 100,000 attendees.

The Tourism Department has extended an open invitation to all, emphasizing the significance of this festival in boosting Tripura's tourism and cultural profile. With such initiatives, Tripura Tourism aims to usher in significant developments soon. (ANI)

