Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Despite the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan crossing the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly election, MoS Defence and BJP MP Sanjay Seth claimed that the tsunami of votes in favour of BJP in Maharashtra would be seen in Jharkhand too at 12 noon.

Sanjay Seth said, "Jharkhand has 81 seats and Maharashtra has 288 seats. The scope is greater there. We have 81 seats, so the scope is less. But I can confidently say that as the sun goes up, gap will increase. I can confidently say that the wave of change that was seen in Jharkhand - corruption, vote jihad, shattering of the dreams of youth, atrocities on women in 5 years. I am fully confident that the tsunami you see in Maharashtra will come to Jharkhand too at 12 noon."

He said that at present the BJP is leading in 44 seats and at 12 noon it will cross 50 seats

"They have decided to blame the EC and EVM for their defeat. INDIA bloc has started the trend to blame the EC for their defeat. The MLAs will conduct a meeting after victory to decide the CM face," he added.

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark as the alliance leads on 50 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election, as of 11.25 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 29 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 5 seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) on one seat.

As per the trends, the BJP is leading on 28 seats, AJSU on 1 seats and JD(U) and LJP(RV) both on one-one seats.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), a party contesting elections for the first time is leading on two seats - Jugsalai and Dumri while an independent candidate is also leading on the Panki seat.

Counting began at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls had predicted that the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today. (ANI)

