Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 4 (PTI) A man has allegedly been killed by two brothers in this hill district on the suspicion that he performed black magic in front of their hotel, the police said on Wednesday.

The Vythiri police have arrested the accused, Suminshad and his brother Sujinshad, for allegedly killing Navas, an auto-rickshaw driver, by hitting him with a jeep on Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrests were recorded on Wednesday, and the murder was premeditated due to personal enmity. Navas, a resident of Kappamkunnu in Chundale, was killed on Tuesday morning on the Chundale Estate Road. Sujinshad allegedly informed his brother Suminshad over the phone about Navas travelling in an auto-rickshaw. Suminshad waited by the roadside in his Thar jeep, and when the auto approached, he rammed into it at high speed, killing Navas.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident as a premeditated murder based on witness statements, CCTV footage, and other evidence. An auto driver who witnessed the incident told the media that Suminshad had been seen waiting in his jeep by the roadside and sped off immediately after receiving a phone call. CCTV footage corroborated this account.

The police revealed that the brothers had been harbouring resentment towards Navas for some time. However, their decision to kill him was allegedly triggered by a recent incident in which they believed Navas had performed black magic rituals in front of their hotel.

Their suspicion was reportedly based on a CCTV footage showing performance of black magic involving head of a chicken. The victim Navas, and one of the accused, Sujinshad, owned shops on both sides of the road, opposite to each other.

The police have stated that they are investigating whether others were involved in the conspiracy.

