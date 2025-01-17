New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Two additional judges of the Gauhati High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of Justices Kardak Ete and Mridul Kumar Kalita, both additional judges of the high court, as judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7 for elevation.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent' judges.

