Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly carrying high-grade cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 1.19 crore in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Police stopped the duo roaming suspiciously on November 30. Their frisking led to the recovery of 150 grams of high-quality cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 1,19,40,000, a crime branch official said.

The duo was booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

