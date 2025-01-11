Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): An under-construction structure collapsed at Kannauj railway station on Saturday trapping some people.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun said 23 people were rescued and 20 received minor injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

"Work was going on for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station, today the under-construction structure collapsed here. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, they are undergoing treatment. 3 people are seriously injured and they have been referred to Lucknow. Some more people are feared to be trapped," he said.

A rescue operation is being carried out.

A senior Railways official said that Kannauj is among the stations selected under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, which provides for the development of railway stations

"An under-construction lintel has collapsed here. The administration immediately came into action and all the officers of all the areas and the local people also did the rescue work. Further investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

