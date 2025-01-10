Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's electronics manufacturing sector, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated Syrma SGS's new state-of-the-art laptop assembly line in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday.

The facility, located in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), is set to transform India's IT hardware manufacturing landscape.

Syrma SGS, a company under PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware, starts a new facility for IT Hardware manufacturing in Chennai for the Taiwanese brand Micro-Star International (MSI). This initiative marks India's strategic shift from being a global leader in mobile phone manufacturing to making significant strides in the laptop and IT hardware sector. The facility will reinforce India's commitment to becoming self-reliant in high-quality IT hardware production.

Syrma SGS has partnered with Micro-Star International (MSI), a world-renowned technology leader headquartered in Taiwan, to produce laptops, for Taiwanese brand Micro-Star International (MSI).

The facility starts with an initial production capacity of 100,000 laptops annually, scalable to one million units per year within the next 1-2 years, based on demand.

The expansion is expected to create 150-200 additional jobs by FY26, boosting local employment and contributing to the regional economy. The newly inaugurated Syrma SGS assembly line in Chennai showcases India's capability to produce world-class laptops that meet global standards.

The new assembly line is a step towards achieving 2.0 and incentivizes the production of high-value IT products. Facilities like the newly inaugurated Syrma SGS assembly line in Chennai showcase India's capability to produce world-class laptops that meet global standardising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing dependency on imported laptops, and also positioning India as a global hub for IT hardware manufacturing.

The facility will not only meet domestic demand but also strengthen India's role in the global IT supply chain. This development underscores India's evolving manufacturing ecosystem, diversifying from mobile phones to high-end IT hardware. It is expected to provide consumers with world-class, affordable laptops while boosting India's economic growth. (ANI)

