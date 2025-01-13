Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Expressing strong outrage over the incident of alleged 'mutilating cows' udders in Chamarajpet, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the act as "utterly heinous and grotesque."

Kumaraswamy told reporters, "I strongly condemn this incident. The perpetrators must be identified immediately and dealt with strictly. The state government must act without delay to ensure justice."

"I was deeply shocked. This is nothing short of a demonic act. This incident reflects the level to which Congress governance has fallen today. Until now, we've witnessed human being harmed, but now even cows--our revered Kamadhenu, our symbol of Mahalakshmi--are not spared. What do you even call the vile mindset capable of committing such a despicable act?," Kumaraswamy further said.

Lashing out at Home Minister G. Parameshwara, he urged immediate and decisive action.

"Your empty words will not work here, Minister. Stop hosting dinner meetings and focus on fixing governance. Take swift action without any hesitation. During this government's tenure, acts of such monstrosity are on the rise. The state cannot afford to tolerate this anymore," he fumed.

Bengaluru police have registered a case after unidentified miscreants allegedly severed the udders of three cows in the Vinayaka Nagar area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed at the Cottonpet police station under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2023 in connection with the incident.

The cow owner, Karna, said, "I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this, but we have lodged a complaint with the police. I want justice."

The injured animals have been taken to the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital for treatment. (ANI)

