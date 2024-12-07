Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) celebrated International Civil Aviation Day on Saturday in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a release said.

The university also observed its first convocation of the. According to the release, the event featured a quiz contest for students from Govt. Inter College Fursatganj, RGNAU, and IGRUA cadets, promoting awareness about the aviation industry and its significance in global connectivity.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 4 Men Behead Acquaintance on Instructions of 'YouTube Tantriks' To Get His Skull For Worship; Arrested.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners, recognising their knowledge and enthusiasm for aviation.

Union Minister Naidu, on the occasion, motivated the young generation of the nation to become aviation professionals, emphasising the importance of skilled professionals in driving growth and development in the aviation sector.

Also Read | India To Be Among Top 10 Maritime Nations by 2047, Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In addition to the quiz contest, the university also distributed sweatshirts to village school students, promoting the spirit of aviation and inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said, "On International Civil Aviation Day, we reflect on aviation's transformative journey, from connecting cities to shaping global economies. In today's industry, innovation, sustainability, and skill development are key to navigating challenges and building a future-ready aviation ecosystem. Let's continue to soar higher together!"

The celebration also marked a significant milestone for the university, as it signed MoUs with IIT Patna, IIT Ropar, and IIT Bhilai. These MoUs aim to foster collaboration and innovation in the fields of aviation and aerospace, paving the way for future research and development initiatives.

The MoUs will enable the university to leverage the expertise and resources of these prestigious institutions, driving growth and advancement in the aviation sector. This strategic partnership is expected to yield significant benefits, including joint research projects, faculty exchange programs, and curriculum development initiatives.

Notably, this first convocation of Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) was a grand success, with Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, gracing the occasion.

The event was also attended by the vice chancellor, registrar, and other dignitaries from various industries and academic institutions.

Students from all over India gathered to receive their graduation and postgraduate diploma degree certificates from India's first aviation university. This milestone marked a significant achievement for RGNAU, which was established in 2013 as an autonomous central university under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the release said.

The RGNAU offers various courses, including a PG Diploma in Airport Operations, a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in Aviation and Air Cargo, and a Basic Fire Fighters Course. The university aims to facilitate and promote aviation studies, training, research, and extension work with a focus on emerging areas of studies.

During the first convocation, a total of 137 degrees were awarded to 57 Bachelor of Management Studies course students and 80 Post Graduate Diploma in Airport Operations students. In addition to the degrees, 14 medals were also awarded to students to recognise their exceptional academic performances.

"This convocation signifies not only the academic achievements of our students but also highlights the university's commitment to developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of the rapidly evolving aviation sector," said Professor Bhrigu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of RGNAU. "We are proud to contribute to the future of aviation in India and beyond," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)