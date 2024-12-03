Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced plans to establish compressed biogas plants using cow dung, with the Uttar Pradesh government providing land for these projects.

The announcement was made as he chaired a Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation meeting at his official residence here, according to a statement.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.

Adityanath emphasised the need for comprehensive training for employees of milk cooperative societies and ensuring they have access to necessary equipment.

"To foster healthy competition among milk cooperatives and unions, there should be proactive engagement with villages and farmers, aiming to strengthen operations and boost productivity," he said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe Into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of educating farmers about breeding superior dairy animals and providing scientific training.

"These measures," he noted, "will not only enhance milk productivity but also increase farmers' incomes."

Recognising the pivotal role of women in the dairy sector, he pointed to the success of the Balinee Milk Producer in Bundelkhand as a model for empowering women.

He stressed that women's participation in milk cooperatives and unions should be further encouraged to promote self-reliance.

Accountability and goal-setting at all levels within milk unions were also underscored. He called for improved milk quality testing and increased milk collection capacity.

He said, "The Dairy Federation should develop a robust model to maximise benefits for farmers, rewarding those who excel in the sector."

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish compressed biogas plants using cow dung, with the state government providing land for these projects, according to the statement. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)