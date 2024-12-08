Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to his Gujarat counter part Bhupendra Patel on Sunday to attend the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma and UP Minister of State for Skill Development Kapil Dev Agarwal met CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and extended the invitation on CM Yogi's behalf.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "On behalf of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanathji, he personally extended the invitation to attend the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 to be held next year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh."

On December 2, the Uttar Pradesh government declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district.

The decision, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

In a bid to ensure the safety and convenience of an estimated 45 crore devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government is revolutionizing preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. For the first time, the grand event is being digitized on such a large scale, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media platforms to enhance management and security.

Security arrangements are being made across land, water, and air. In a first, to prevent any untoward incidents during the bathing rituals, the water police are being equipped with high-tech jet skis, often referred to as "mini ships."

Al-powered cameras are being installed throughout the Kumbh site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of- the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who may get separated during the event.

In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families amidst the sea of pilgrims.

Mahakumbh starts with Paush Purnima Snan, which is on January 13, 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the last bath on February 26, 2025, the day of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

