Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A person has died after being hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said on Monday.

The individual was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and dragged by the same car. As this happened, the family members of the deceased started protesting.

Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra said that the police have traced the vehicle and the body has been sent for postmortem.

"After receiving information about the incident, the vehicle has been traced. The body has been sent for postmortem. The accused will soon be questioned, but currently, the family members are being inquired," Sambhal ASP Chandra told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

