Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Thursday to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He visited various akharas and met sadhus.

During his visit, the CM also took the 'Nishadraj' cruise in the Sangam ghat area and reviewed preparations.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by officials during the visit.

Earlier, speaking about the security and safety arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the administration has deployed 125 ambulances that have been equipped with 15 advanced life support (ASL) systems, which extend basic life support in case of emergency.

"One hundred and twenty five road ambulances have been equipped with 15 Advance Life Support (ALS). Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. Of the seven river ambulances, you will get to see one of them being deployed today and the rest will be stationed from tomorrow. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation," Pathak told ANI.

Earlier in the day Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya' of the Jyotirmath Peeth in Uttarakhand, lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts towards making the mega religious congregation successful.

"The Maha Kumbh is holy in itself, where Ganga and Yamuna meet at the confluence. The government is responsible for making arrangements, but it feels good to see that the Chief Minister himself is taking interest," the seer told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

