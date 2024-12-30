Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni visited Auli, a hill station and ski resort under his constituency and highlighted the immense possibilities that the hill station has.

He met the skiing players, trainers and youths associated with the skiing business.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth to Child at Makeshift Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar (See Pics).

Baluni also unveiled the government's plan to raise infrastructure for night skiing in Auli with world-class facilities that will attract tourists from all over the world.

In a post on X Baluni shared some photographs of him trying his hands at skiing and wrote, "Recently, during my visit to the Lok Sabha constituency, I got the opportunity to visit Auli. I understood Auli which has immense possibilities for skiing, met skiing players, trainers and youths associated with this business."

Also Read | Akash Sagar, Social Media Influencer, Will Be Arrested Soon for Chanting 'Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram' Inside Church in East Khasi Hills, Say Meghalaya Police (Watch Video).

"Their suggestions raise hope. I also tried this exciting sport of skiing. The suggestions of these youths and the possibilities scattered in Auli inspired me that it can be made a world-class destination. Thousands of ski lovers travel from India to Europe and other countries every year. By creating that option in India itself, we will create a great destination for Indian ski lovers and tourists," he added.

Baluni also mentioned the Auli's skiing slopes which are popular among tourists and professionals.

"Auli's ski slopes equipped with world-class facilities will attract tourists from all over the world to Auli. We aim to have world-class competitions in Auli for skiing, skiing lovers should get training here. Tourists should enjoy these beautiful sports and views," Baluni said

"Our concept is to go a step further and develop a structure for night skiing in Auli so that Auli can be developed as a big adventure tourism destination....," Baluni added further.

Last year, Uttarakhand Cabinet also approved the proposal to form the 'Auli Development Authority' to boost tourism and increase sports facilities in Auli. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)