Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced ex-gratia for those who lost their lives and sustained serious injuries in the Pauri-Garhwal bus accident.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured in the Pauri-Garhwal bus accident.

CM also took information about the condition of the injured admitted to the hospital from the District Magistrate of Pauri-Garhwal and directed the officials to provide them with proper treatment.

CM Dhami ordered the administration to monitor the health of the injured and refer them to a higher centre, if needed. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

On Sunday, as many as five people lost their lives in Uttarakhand's Pauri Gharwal district bus accident when the vehicle lost control near the Dahalchori area and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch, an official said on Sunday.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan informed that five people lost their lives and more than 10 people have been injured.

"Five people have died in the bus accident. Around 10 injured have been admitted to the Srinagar hospital for treatment...7 to 8 patients are admitted here in the Pauri district for treatment," Chauhan said.

The bus was going from Pauri to Dahalchori when it lost control and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch. There were a total of 22 people on the bus, according to SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami expressed his grief over the tragic incident and informed about the rescue operations.

"Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain. Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Dhami wrote on X (ANI)

