Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a field inspection of the works of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project being operated in Karnaprayag, Sewai of Chamoli district.

According to a release, the CM took detailed information from the officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited about the work being done at the railway station, infrastructure facilities and the progress of the project.

During this, the Chief Minister met the workers playing an important role in the project and also inquired about their well-being.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of reaching the mountains by rail is now being fulfilled.

"Through the gift of Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail line, the PM has shown his special love for Uttarakhand and the thinking of developed India. This railway line will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand," the CM said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the PM on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi and said that the Prime Minister has given many gifts to the state of Uttarakhand in the field of infrastructure development.

In which all types of facilities are included along with transportation in Uttarakhand with the construction of all-weather roads, air connectivity and rail lines. After the construction of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, all four Dhams of Uttarakhand will be connected with rail connectivity.

"After the completion of the construction work of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, the people of the state will not only get the facility of traffic here but the pilgrims and tourists coming to Badrinath and Kedarnath will also get the full benefit of it," the CM said.

CM Dhami also mentioned how this will also facilitate convenient travel in the winter.

"Passengers will also get convenience in winter travel. This rail project will improve the future along with the present and will prove to be a milestone for the state, this rail project will improve the future along with the present and will prove to be a milestone for the state," the CM added.

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project spans 125 km, according to rail project officials. It has 16 tunnels and 12 stations. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The railway station of Karnaprayag is being built in Sewai. The 6.3-kilometre escape tunnel from Bhattnagar to Sewai in Gauchar was broken through on 25 December, while the 6.2-kilometer main tunnel will be broken through in the coming March.

695 meters of work is remaining on the main tunnel, on which work is going on from both sides. Officials of the railway project said that the work of a road bridge and a rail bridge is also in progress under the project in Sewai. (ANI)

