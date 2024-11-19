Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced to name the Bhararisain Sarkot road in Sarkot Village in the summer capital Gairsain after fallen soldier Vasudev Singh.

Havildar Vasudev Singh lost his life in line of duty in Leh-Ladakh in August this year.

Also Read | UP Assembly By Elections 2024: NDA, INDIA Bloc To Lock Horns Across 9 Seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, Check Name of Candidates and Constituencies Here.

CM Dhami reached Sarkot village in Gairsain on Tuesday during his two-day visit. The villagers welcomed him on his arrival in Sarkot. He also announced the asphalting of the Bhararisain Sarkot road, making Sarkot an ideal village, and provided machines to Mahila Mangal Dal and self-help groups for packaging local products.

The Chief Minister, after reaching the village, offered prayers at the Kot Bhairav temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2025 Registration: Over 7.8 Lakh Students Register for January’s Joint Entrance Examination, Know FAQs and Last Date To Register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After reaching Sarkot village, the Chief Minister also visited the house of fallen soldier Vasudev Singh and met his family members. During the program, the Chief Minister gave an amount of Rs one lakh to the Sarkot Mahila Mangal Dal to buy cultural materials and other items.

During the program organized in Sarkot, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make all the villages of the country become Adarsh Gram. In this direction, effective work is being done by the state government to strengthen the villages and stop migration.

He said that to make the state the leading state of the country, the state government is promoting self-employment. At the same time, to provide better employment opportunities to the youth in government services, a system of transparent recruitment examination has been developed along with implementing of strict anti-copying law in the state. After the implementation of the anti-cheating law, to date, more than 100 cheaters have been put in jail. The result of which is that to date 18 thousand 500 youth are participating in the development of the state by getting employment in various government services.The Chief Minister said that while various schemes are being run by the state government for the development of the state. At the same time, Badrinath Dham is being developed on the instructions of PM Modi. Soon Badrinath Dham will appear in a divine and grand form.He said that efforts are also being made by the government to operate aeroplanes from the Gauchar airstrip. Along with this, work is also being done on the possibilities of airstrip construction in Chaukhutia. Due to this the movement of people to outside areas in the area will be easy. He said that soon the people of Chamoli district will also get the facility of rail from Karna Prayag.The Chief Minister said that the government is working to bring a land law soon for the development and protection of the state. Due to this, the rights of the people of the state can be protected. On the occasion of the conclusion of the program, Jhumailo dance was presented by the local women. During this, the Chief Minister also participated in the Jhumailo dance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)