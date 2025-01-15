Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a programme 'Ek Shaam Sainik Ke Naam' organized by the Sainik Welfare Department at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

On this occasion, the Governor and the Chief Minister honoured the gallantry medal winners and ex-servicemen who did commendable work.

Also Read | Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: Amid Growing Concern Over Death of 14 Persons in Jammu and Kashmir, Health Experts Say 'Certain Neurotoxins Found in Samples of Dead Persons'.

The Governor's appreciation letters were also presented to the paramilitary force personnel and officers during the event.

On this occasion, the Governor said that the experience and leadership ability of the ex-servicemen are the invaluable assets of the nation, their lives are a unique example of discipline, leadership and patriotism, which is a source of inspiration for the present and future generations.

Also Read | Tahir Hussain Granted Custodial Parole: High Court Allows Custody Parole to AIMIM Leader To File Nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections, Refuses Interim Bail Due to Gravity of Offence.

He urged the ex-servicemen to cooperate in taking the society and the country to new heights with their experiences. They should contribute to fulfilling the goal of developing India by 2047.

Governor said, "Ex-servicemen should come forward in the field of entrepreneurship and startups and work to inspire society and the nation. Today we have to take a pledge that we will ensure better management of health services, ECHS benefits and other essential facilities for the families of our brave martyrs by taking care of them and supporting them in every situation."

The Governor said that Uttarakhand was the land of heroes, which is also called 'Devbhoomi' as well as 'Veerbhoomi'.

"Many brave sons here have given their supreme sacrifice for the protection of the country. Today's program is a small effort to express gratitude to those heroes of ours. It gives a message to our soldiers and their families that their sacrifice is not only invaluable for us, but is also a source of inspiration for generations to come," the Governor said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that being a soldier's son, whenever he participated in any program related to soldiers, he felt that he was among his family.

He expressed his gratitude to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and called the event organized as inspirational.

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was also known as Veerbhoomi, because the contribution of our brave soldiers of Uttarakhand in the glorious history of the Indian Army had been incomparable.

"History is witness to the fact that our brave sons never left any stone unturned in sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland. The heroes of Uttarakhand have always shown with their bravery and courage that Devbhoomi can not only show the path of peace to the world, but can also demonstrate valour and bravery when needed. It is a matter of pride for all of us that in a small state like Uttarakhand, about 1834 soldiers have been awarded the gallantry award so far, and this number is increasing every year," the CM said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously working for the upliftment of soldiers and ex-servicemen. He started the One Rank-One Pension in the country. Through this program, the ex-servicemen will not only get financial strength but also their self-respect is protected. Being a soldier's son, the Chief Minister has also closely seen and understood the problems and challenges of ex-servicemen and their families," he further said.

The Chief Minister said, "In the first month of 2025, the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state. The National games will be organized in the state from January 28. He said that about 10 thousand players from all over the country will participate in this event."

CM Dhami also appealed to the people of the state to welcome the players and people associated with this event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)