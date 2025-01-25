New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking about the 'Vibrant Village' initiative during Republic Day celebrations, underlined that the program focuses not only on building essential infrastructure like roads, railways, and air connectivity but also aims to reduce the 'Dil ki Doori' between Delhi and villages.

Addressing the Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanchs, Women Entrepreneurs, and Students, Union Minister Amit Shah discussed the significant strides made under the 'Vibrant Village' initiative, underscoring that it marks the beginning of a shift in mindset and approach towards rural development.

"The Vibrant Village programme is the beginning of a change in mindset and how we look at things. If we go into the details of this program - roads are being constructed that lessen the physical distance between two places and also enhance communication. Roads, Railways and Air connectivity will also be there. But, most importantly, this programme is more about reducing 'Dil ki doori' and 'Mann ki doori' between Delhi and your villages," said Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of the 'Vibrant Village' initiative and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for driving this vision, ensuring that every region and citizen is part of India's growth journey. Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "This is the 4th such program, being organized for the last 3 years. Representatives from different villages and cities are invited here. ITBP and BSF personnel bring you here and you all get to participate in the event as special guests."

"2014 se ek prakar se Sarvsparshiya, Sarvsamaveshi desh ke vikas ki parikalpana asitatva mai ayi hai desh ka vikas iss tarah se ho ki desh kar nagrik ko sparsh kare aur har shetra ko sparsh kare," he said.

Amit Shah said, "The concept of an all-inclusive development of the country has come into existence after 2014. The country should progress in such a way that the development touches every citizen and region of the country. So, it all started after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister."

Adding further, he said, "I would like to give some examples that in Ladakh diesel used to get frozen inside the vehicles and it used to create issues."

He noted that under PM Modi's guidance, the government allocated research and development funds to oil companies, effectively resolving the issue, and ensuring smooth operations in the region today.

The Union Minister also highlighted the multi-dimensional and multi-sectoral nature of the Vibrant Village program and said that over 22 central ministers visited 8 districts and 26 villages to assess local challenges, leading to the launch of 626 development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, culture, and community life, among others.

Shah said that in response, the government launched 626 projects covering a wide range of sectors including infrastructure, eco-tourism, school development, solar street lights, and community halls.

He noted that these efforts are aimed at empowering the villages and enhancing their connectivity, thus paving the way for their overall growth and prosperity.

"Under the centre, more than 22 ministers from the centre visited 8 districts and 26 villages and discussed the difficulties and ground-level issues there. All the problems were brought to the notice of the central government and based on this 626 projects were started which include infrastructure, community hall, eco-tourism, school infrastructure, solar street lights, track routes," he stated.

Union Minister JP Nadda spoke to ANI about the 'Vibrant Village Program' in Delhi and outlined the program's goal to empower rural India through women, youth, and economic empowerment while promoting villages for tourism to highlight their untapped potential.

He credited Home Minister Amit Shah for launching the initiative in April 2023, which has since been successfully implemented.

Nadda emphasised that the program's primary objective is to empower villages across India. He pointed out that achieving this requires a focus on women empowerment, youth involvement, and economic growth.

The BJP chief also highlighted the importance of promoting India's beautiful villages as tourist destinations, which would not only showcase their potential but also contribute to their economic development. "The Vibrant Village Program aims to empower rural areas through the empowerment of women, youth, and economic growth. Additionally, it seeks to promote the scenic beauty of these villages for tourism, allowing the country to recognise their full potential. With this vision in mind, Amit Shah launched a key initiative on April 10, 2023, to ensure the program's effective implementation, and it is now actively underway," he said.

The Vibrant Village programme envisages focused areas of interventions in the select villages for the creation of opportunities for livelihood generation through the promotion of tourism and cultural heritage, skill development and entrepreneurship and development of cooperative societies. (ANI)

