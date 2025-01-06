New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI): A video of a man resembling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was recently shared by several social media users claiming that it was Soren dancing to a Nagpuri song on December 31, 2024.

However, a PTI Fact Check investigation found the claim to be false. The man in the video was not the CM but his lookalike Jasbir James Lakra.

On December 31, 2024, an X user posted the video with the caption, "Hemant Soren dancing to a Nagpuri song on the last day of 2024!!"

The post quickly gained traction with many other users sharing the video with the same claim believing it to be true.

Using Google Lens, PTI Fact Check reverse searched the video's key frames and found an Instagram post by ‘RanchiLive News' from December 31, 2024, identifying the dancer as Soren's lookalike.

Further investigation revealed a report published by News18 on January 1, 2025, confirming that the man dancing to the Nagpuri song was not CM Soren but his lookalike.

The Desk also found a post on Hemant Soren's official social media handle, where he shared pictures with his other lookalike, Munna Lohra, on September 25, 2024.

Soren captioned the post as, “A meeting between one Hemant and another Hemant. Had an insightful conversation with the talented theater artist Munna Lohra and his family.”

A comparison of the viral video with Munna Lohra's pictures revealed that the man in the video is not Munna Lohra but someone else.

Further searches led to a YouTube interview uploaded on December 31, 2024, by a channel named ‘Student Fighter,' identifying the man dancing in the video as another lookalike of Soren, Jasbir James Lakra.

The Desk further found that the face and clothes of the man in the YouTube interview matched perfectly with the individual in the viral video.

PTI Fact Check convulsively debunked the claim, establishing that the man dancing in the video was not Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren but his lookalike, Jasbir James Lakra.

For more details, read the full fact-check report here: https:horturl.at/Yjkrc

