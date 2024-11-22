Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) A wagon of a track maintenance train got derailed in West Bengal's Bankura district on Friday, affecting railway services, an official said.

The goods wagon carrying ballast got derailed around 4 pm near Piardoba station in South Eastern Railway's Adra-Midnapore section, he said.

Work was underway to restore train movement on the line, he added.

