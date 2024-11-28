Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): ISKCON volunteers on Thursday organised a Kirtan sabha against the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das by Dhaka police in Bangladesh. ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das said they had organised the kirtan sabha in solidartity with minorities in Bangladesh.

"We have organised this Kirtan Sabha, as many times the minorities in Bangladesh think that the world has forgotten them and no one is caring for them. We want to convey to them that they all live in our hearts & prayers, and we are praying for their safety... We have been worried since yesterday as talks were going on--like Bangladesh will ban ISKCON, but the High Court there has said that this issue doesn't fall under its jurisdiction--on the plea seeking a ban on ISKCON, so we got a little relief from that," he said.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina condemned the 'unjust' arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and demanded his 'immediate release'.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed concerns over the attacks against minorities and their places of worship and called for ensuring the safety and religious freedom of all communities.

"A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release. Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and the homes of the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. The religious freedom and safety of all communities must be ensured," Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release. (ANI)

