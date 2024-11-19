Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said every single promise made in the BJP's poll manifesto will be fulfilled.

"The manifesto for us is 'vachan patra' (pledge) and not just a document. We will work to fulfil every promise we have made," Saini told reporters here.

He said the party had delivered on the earlier promises made in the Sankalp Patras (manifestos) of 2014 and 2019.

"We are dedicated to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Alongside Viksit Bharat, Haryana will also progress at an accelerated pace," he said.

Targeting the opposition parties, Saini said they tend to forget their manifesto in just two years after forming their government, "while our government consistently delivers on the promises outlined in the Sankalp Patra".

Saini expressed gratitude to the people for the BJP's third consecutive victory and described it as a golden chapter in Haryana's history.

"This historic mandate reflects the faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a commitment to development, good governance, the welfare of the poor and a spirit of patriotism," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Saini said over the past 10 years, the government has worked to simplify and strengthen the lives of ordinary citizens, resulting in widespread public support for the PM.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will form governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

